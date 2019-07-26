Could The Knowit AB (publ) (STO:KNOW) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Knowit AB (publ) (STO:KNOW), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Knowit is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr3.6b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KNOW.

OM:KNOW Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Knowit?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Knowit does have institutional investors; and they hold 80% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Knowit's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:KNOW Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Knowit. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Knowit

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.