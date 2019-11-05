Could The Kshitij Polyline Limited (NSE:KSHITIJPOL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

If you want to know who really controls Kshitij Polyline Limited (NSE:KSHITIJPOL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of ₹286m, Kshitij Polyline is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KSHITIJPOL.

NSEI:KSHITIJPOL Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kshitij Polyline?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions own less than 5% of Kshitij Polyline. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:KSHITIJPOL Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kshitij Polyline. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Kshitij Polyline

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.