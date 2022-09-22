Could Lafayette teachers get more money? School board to vote on raises, $3.7K extra check

Teachers in the Lafayette Parish School System could be getting a $500 raise and a check for nearly $3,700 in October thanks to the strong sales tax collections across the parish.

A blue ribbon committee voted Tuesday to recommend that the school board use the more than $12.9 million leftover after accounting for reserves and past employee raises. That money can be used to provide raises or can be distributed as a lump sum payment to employees.

The committee unanimously voted to recommend the school board give teachers a raise of $500, which would still provide a $3,683.52 one-time check to all teachers in October — the largest excess distribution check in the system’s history.

Matt Dugas, the assistant superintendent of business services, led the meeting and urged the committee’s members to recognize that the influx of money may not occur again and that the country could be facing a recession in the near future.

“We are looking at a potential recession coming upon us. We’re looking at a potential drop in oil prices,” Dugas said. “From an economic standpoint, this is maybe an anomaly. Anytime we give a permanent raise, it is a permanent raise, and we can’t take that away.”

In 2021, the school board voted to use excess funds to give teachers a raise of $750 and a one-time check of $1,646.41, which was one of the lowest excess distribution checks in recent history. The check that would come this October under the proposed plan would beat the previous high of $2,281.54 in 2013 by more than 60%.

During the meeting, the committee — which is made up of teachers, district administrators and community groups such as the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and One Acadiana — the members considered four potential proposals.

One proposal would not give teachers a raise, but would give them the largest one-time check of $4,445.56. Another would give a raise of $250 along with a check for $4,064.54. The last option was a raise of $1,000 with a check for $2,921.48.

LPSS teacher Phillip Ryland, a member of the committee, said he has reservations about proposing larger raises due to the potential of a recession or economic headwinds in the near future. If the board approves a large raise, it may strain finances if the local economy has a sharp downturn.

Ryland also pointed out that the district will typically update administrative salaries when teachers are given a raise, and this could lead to an even larger financial strain for the district.

“I have some serious concerns about our economy,” Ryland said. “I don’t want to see us put in a large increase in salary and then next year we go into a recession, and people are going to be losing jobs and our sales tax (receipts) are going to be dropping.”

The large excess of revenue comes as the parish saw an unprecedented level of taxable sales over the last few years. In 2019, the parish came within 1.1% of the record for sales in a single year, recording more than $6.3 billion.

The parish set new records in each of the next two years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the parish had more than $6.4 billion in sales, and in 2021, the parish recorded a record-shattering $7.7 billion in taxable sales.

The parish is on track to break the record once again, with sales up nearly 7% through July compared to the same period in 2021. But a large part of the increase in 2022 is likely due to inflation, meaning the overall buying power of the sales may be closer to the 2021 levels.

The district typically seeks to provide a raise to teachers every five years, though it did pass the $750 raise last year. It also passed raises of $1,000 in both 2010 and 2015.

Julia Reed, the president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators and a member of the committee, argued in favor of the $500 raise, saying that permanent raises have a greater impact on recruiting and retaining teachers than the one-time money.

She said she has heard from teachers who are considering moving to other parishes for larger salaries. Reed said she recognizes that there may be economic issues in the future, but the district has an immediate need for more classroom teachers.

“Salary schedule is what we can recruit on,” Reed said. “I would like to see something to put a little breathing room between us and the other parishes…Our students need teachers in the classroom, not just until October.”

John Mouton, the LPSS director of employee services, said the district has around 30 current teacher openings and could see a rash of resignations come after the October payment.

The committee’s vote is just a recommendation to the school board, which will have its next meeting in October.

