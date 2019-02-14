Could Latécoère S.A.’s (EPA:LAT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Latécoère S.A. (EPA:LAT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €295m, Latécoère is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about LAT.

ENXTPA:LAT Ownership Summary February 14th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Latécoère?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Latécoère already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Latécoère’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:LAT Income Statement Export February 14th 19 More

It would appear that 25% of Latécoère shares are controlled by hedge funds. That’s interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Latécoère

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.