Could LCNB Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

LCNB is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$222m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LCNB.

NasdaqCM:LCNB Ownership Summary, August 21st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LCNB?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that LCNB does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of LCNB, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:LCNB Income Statement, August 21st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LCNB. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of LCNB

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in LCNB Corp.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$16m worth of the US$222m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.