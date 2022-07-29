Could your license get revoked for going 15 mph over the speed limit? What NC law says

Driving faster than the speed limit in North Carolina could result in you temporarily losing your license, according to state law.

Drivers who drive more than 15 miles per hour over the speed limit can have their license revoked, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. Those who are found guilty of the offense more than once could have their license suspended even longer.

Here’s how long your license can be revoked for speeding in North Carolina, and what you’d have to do to get it back.

How long can your license be revoked for speeding in NC?

According to NCDMV, your license can be revoked for 30 days if you are convicted of driving more than 50 miles per hour over the posted speed limit at a speed greater than 55 miles per hour or driving at a speed greater than 80 miles per hour. You can also be charged with a misdemeanor if you’re caught, according to state law.

Your license can be revoked for 60 days if you are convicted of two speeding charges within one year, or speeding and reckless driving on the same occasion.

How to get your driver’s license back in NC

If your license is revoked, you can reapply for a license at an NCDMV driver’s license office. You may have to provide proof of insurance before your license is reinstated.

Drivers who have had their licenses revoked are required to pay a $70 restoration fee and a $50 service fee before getting their driving privileges back. Fees can be paid online, by mail or in person at an NCDMV driver’s license office.