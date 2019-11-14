Could The Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Every investor in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$31m, Lifeway Foods is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LWAY.

See our latest analysis for Lifeway Foods

NasdaqGM:LWAY Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lifeway Foods?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.6% of Lifeway Foods. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lifeway Foods's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGM:LWAY Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lifeway Foods. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lifeway Foods

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.