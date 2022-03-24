Could The Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

A look at the shareholders of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Limestone Bancorp is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$163m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Limestone Bancorp.

See our latest analysis for Limestone Bancorp

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Limestone Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Limestone Bancorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Limestone Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It would appear that 5.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Patriot Financial Partners, L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. William Hogan is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Maria Bouvette holds about 6.1% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO John Taylor is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Limestone Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Limestone Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders own US$37m worth of shares in the US$163m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 23%, private equity firms could influence the Limestone Bancorp board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 4.2%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Limestone Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Zotefoams plc Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Investors in Zotefoams plc ( LON:ZTF ) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.3% to close at UK£3.07 following the...

  • The Fine Art of Becoming Your Server's Favorite Customer

    These five things will help you become your waiter's most beloved diner — and only one of them involves tipping.

  • Atari collaborates with Cariuma to create a 50th anniversary sneaker collection

    Atari and sustainable shoe maker Cariuma are collaborating on a limited edition sneaker line celebrating the video game pioneer's half century in business.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • The White House slams the reopening of the Moscow Stock exchange as a 'charade', with Russia banning foreigners from selling

    A top US official said the Moscow stock exchange was "not a real market", as it resumed trading after a monthlong pause.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is Still a Buy

    The stock market has had a rough go of it this year, as rising interest rates and Russia invasion of Ukraine conspiring to damp investor sentiment. While stock market sell-offs are rarely fun, they do provide opportunities to pick up quality stocks at reduced prices. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been beaten up based on the prospect of higher interest rates.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Alaska Air Is Converting 2 More Boeing Jets Into Freighters. Here’s Why.

    The global air cargo industry proved resilient during the height of the pandemic, generating $129 billion in 2020.