Could Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:LCTX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

The big shareholder groups in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LCTX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$116m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about LCTX.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lineage Cell Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Lineage Cell Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lineage Cell Therapeutics's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 23% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.