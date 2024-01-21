Could you live without your phone for a month? Company to pay contest winners thousands to do so

**Related Video Above: Why parents may want to delete their child’s social media.**

(WJW) — Your smartphone is a many-splendored thing. Until you realize just how much time you spend sucked in, looking at various apps and checking texts and email late into the night.

That’s why one New York-based company has started what they’re calling a digital detox program, and they’re turning it into a contest.

Siggi’s, known for its Icelandic style yogurt known as skyr, is now inviting people to give up their smartphones for an entire month.

Those who think they’re capable of the challenge can sign up for the contest by submitting “a compelling essay … explaining why you need a digital detox in your life and how it will impact you in a positive way,” according to Siggi’s website.

Participants must be 18 or older and sign up before the end of the day Jan. 31. Those 10 lucky winners who are selected are going to be notified via email and will receive the following:

$10,000

A lockbox for your smartphone

A flip phone so you can still make calls

A pre-paid sim card (1 month)

Enough Siggi’s yogurt for three months

Find out more about the free contest and sign up right here.

