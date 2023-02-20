‘I could have lost my wife’: Couple shot at outside popular South End bar

An altercation inside a popular South End bar spilled outside where a man says he and his wife were shot at this weekend.

This is the second shooting in that busy part of town in less than a week. A police report shows the latest case happened outside Pins Mechanical at a time many families were enjoying their Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: 2 dead in South End shooting stemming from domestic dispute, CMPD says

“We were just there trying to have some fun with some bowling and just enjoy ourselves as a couple,” Jonathan Moreno told Channel 9′s Tina Terry. You may recognize Moreno’s name, he’s a former Rock Hill police officer who was found not guilty of assault last year. He also ran for city council in Rock Hill last fall.

Today, Moreno said he is grateful to be alive after a man tried to shoot at him and his wife.

“I could have lost my wife yesterday. She could of lost me,” he said.

According to Moreno, the altercation began inside the popular bar. A woman was arguing with his wife and Moreno attempted to intervene when another man got involved. The men shoved each other and exchanged words, he said.

Moreno said he and his wife left, walking through the parking lot toward their car. That’s when he says the same man from inside showed up with a gun.

READ MORE: Police make arrest in violent attack outside South End restaurant

“I literally looked at this guy like, ‘Is he really gonna kill us over this?’” Moreno said. “He fired a shot and missed. As soon as he fired a shot he turned around and started going back toward his car.”

In a statement, Pins Mechanical said the incident is under investigation and they are working with law enforcement however they can.

It’s unclear if there is video of the shooting. Moreno is asking anyone who can help police to come forward.

“If anyone has information contact police, take this seriously, because I don’t want this to happen to another family,” he said.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for any information on an arrest or charges. We are waiting to hear back.

(WATCH BELOW: Victim, witnesses say crash near South End Rail Trail looked like end of police pursuit)