Could The Maisons du Monde S.A. (EPA:MDM) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

A look at the shareholders of Maisons du Monde S.A. (EPA:MDM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Maisons du Monde isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €777m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MDM.

Check out our latest analysis for Maisons du Monde

ENXTPA:MDM Ownership Summary, August 6th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maisons du Monde?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Maisons du Monde already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 67% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Maisons du Monde, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTPA:MDM Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Maisons du Monde is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Maisons du Monde

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.