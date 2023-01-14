Could The Market Be Wrong About Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Andlauer Healthcare Group's (TSE:AND) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.7% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Andlauer Healthcare Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Andlauer Healthcare Group is:

26% = CA$110m ÷ CA$427m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.26.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Andlauer Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Andlauer Healthcare Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.2% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Andlauer Healthcare Group's considerable five year net income growth of 38% was to be expected.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 4.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AND fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Andlauer Healthcare Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Andlauer Healthcare Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 89% of its profits. So it looks like Andlauer Healthcare Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Andlauer Healthcare Group has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 17% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Andlauer Healthcare Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Andlauer Healthcare Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

