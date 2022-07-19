Could The Market Be Wrong About BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 32%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to BATM Advanced Communications' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for BATM Advanced Communications is:

12% = US$15m ÷ US$124m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

BATM Advanced Communications' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, BATM Advanced Communications seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. This certainly adds some context to BATM Advanced Communications' exceptional 71% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that BATM Advanced Communications' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 24% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if BATM Advanced Communications is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is BATM Advanced Communications Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for BATM Advanced Communications is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like BATM Advanced Communications is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

While BATM Advanced Communications has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with BATM Advanced Communications' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

