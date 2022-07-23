Could The Market Be Wrong About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:DXC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT is:

17% = AU$93m ÷ AU$532m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Dexus Convenience Retail REIT seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 38% seen over the past five years by Dexus Convenience Retail REIT. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 91%. This means that it has only 8.9% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Additionally, Dexus Convenience Retail REIT has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 100%. However, Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's future ROE is expected to decline to 5.8% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Dexus Convenience Retail REIT's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

