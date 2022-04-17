Could The Market Be Wrong About Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Eagle Eye Solutions Group's (LON:EYE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 26% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Eagle Eye Solutions Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eagle Eye Solutions Group is:

9.6% = UK£633k ÷ UK£6.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group's Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

At first glance, Eagle Eye Solutions Group seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Eagle Eye Solutions Group's significant 48% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Eagle Eye Solutions Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 25% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Eagle Eye Solutions Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Eagle Eye Solutions Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Eagle Eye Solutions Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

