Could The Market Be Wrong About Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Games Workshop Group's (LON:GAW) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Games Workshop Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Games Workshop Group is:

55% = UK£128m ÷ UK£235m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.55 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Games Workshop Group's Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

First thing first, we like that Games Workshop Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 20% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Games Workshop Group's considerable five year net income growth of 23% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing Games Workshop Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Games Workshop Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Games Workshop Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Games Workshop Group's significant three-year median payout ratio of 51% (where it is retaining only 49% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Games Workshop Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 62%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 44%.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Games Workshop Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

