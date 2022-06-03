Could The Market Be Wrong About Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Greggs' (LON:GRG) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.1% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Greggs' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Greggs

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Greggs is:

27% = UK£118m ÷ UK£429m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Greggs' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Greggs has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 9.3% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Greggs' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 23% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Greggs''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Greggs Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Greggs' low three-year median payout ratio of 21% (implying that the company keeps79% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

Moreover, Greggs has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 51% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Greggs' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Buy 952 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    This stock delivered record profits in 2021 and has nearly doubled its dividend payment in the last decade.

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    While stock splits tend to ramp up investor excitement, there are plenty of other reasons to buy shares in the Google parent.

  • What ChargePoint Earnings Say About the State of EV Charging in America

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders. Since its beginning as a producer of PC graphics cards, Nvidia has grown its business to include several areas of chip production, powering many different markets, including scientific computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Almost Here, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Is Stealing the Show Wednesday

    The stock market remained volatile on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to escape the downward pressure. After rising near the open, the Nasdaq was down nearly 1% as of 1 p.m. ET. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose as investors look forward to the completion of its long-anticipated stock split later this week.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    Following a big pullback, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is housing three amazing values in plain sight.

  • 10 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 food stocks to buy amid the upcoming global crisis. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a harrowing global food crisis, raising the already inflated food prices. The war […]

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • Why This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock is a Winner

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has slipped by 21% year to date. Index components such as Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) have been similarly crushed and the two are down 24% and 28%, respectively, of their value in 2022.

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • Don’t get too excited about the stock market’s recent rally. Some Wall Street experts say it could be a trap—and the bear market will still wreak havoc

    “Bottom line, our base case remains that last week’s strength will prove to be another bear market rally in the end,” Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says.

  • Hedge Funds are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten stocks that hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to skip our introduction to the semiconductor industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at Hedge Funds are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Prediction: 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Will Double Before the Market Does

    Investing in index funds can be rewarding. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is currently trading in bear market territory (down about 24.3% from its 52-week high). Let's take a closer look at two such companies that I think will recover and double in value from here before the broader Nasdaq-100 does.

  • Warren Buffett Was Right About These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett was right about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Warren Buffett was right about, check out Warren Buffett Was Right About These 3 Stocks. There are very few investors who buy when everyone is selling. Those that actively wait for […]

  • Frontier offers $250 million break-up fee in Spirit Airlines deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Frontier Group Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to salvage its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline. The sweetening of the terms, first reported by Reuters, comes after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the deal with Frontier because Spirit failed to negotiate a break-up fee should U.S. antitrust regulators shoot down their deal. "Given our conviction that regulators will find this combination to be pro-competitive, we have agreed to institute a reverse termination fee," Frontier Chairman William Franke said.