Could The Market Be Wrong About Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Grindrod Shipping Holdings' (NASDAQ:GRIN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 28% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Grindrod Shipping Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Grindrod Shipping Holdings is:

46% = US$159m ÷ US$342m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.46 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Grindrod Shipping Holdings' Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

First thing first, we like that Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 29% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 70% net income growth seen by Grindrod Shipping Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Grindrod Shipping Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 68% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Grindrod Shipping Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 25% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (75%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Grindrod Shipping Holdings only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Grindrod Shipping Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Grindrod Shipping Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.