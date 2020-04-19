Could The Market Be Wrong About Hiolle Industries S.A. (EPA:ALHIO) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Hiolle Industries (EPA:ALHIO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 36%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Hiolle Industries' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hiolle Industries is:

13% = €4.3m ÷ €32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hiolle Industries' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Hiolle Industries seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Hiolle Industries' decent 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Hiolle Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Hiolle Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Hiolle Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains 60% of its profits), it seems that Hiolle Industries is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Hiolle Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hiolle Industries' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings.