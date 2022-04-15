Could The Market Be Wrong About Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Lifestyle Communities (ASX:LIC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lifestyle Communities' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Lifestyle Communities

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lifestyle Communities is:

26% = AU$105m ÷ AU$400m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Lifestyle Communities' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Lifestyle Communities has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.4% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 22% net income growth seen by Lifestyle Communities over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 10% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Lifestyle Communities is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Lifestyle Communities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Lifestyle Communities' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 11%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 89% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, Lifestyle Communities is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 20% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 6.8% over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Lifestyle Communities' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Globalization Is Not Dead: Peter Kraus

    On Wall Street Week, Gillian Tett of the Financial Times and Peter Kraus of Aperture Investors break down the top concerns for investors.

  • North Korea Targeting Prominent Crypto Organizations, Says Leading VC

    Amongst the many cautions stated by Arthur Cheong, one of them was focused on companies detecting Lazarus members who are applying as software developers.

  • Grover Norquist Talks Tax Reform

    Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform discusses the tax system and funding federal government.

  • Investors Realize 91% Return From Mickey Mantle Rookie Card

    The fractional collectibles platform Rally announced it has officially exited the 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle Rookie Card (#51MANTLE) after shareholders approved of the sale to a private collector for $65,000. The asset launched on the platform in July 2020, with 2,000 shares priced at $17 per share. Shares of the card were trading on Rally’s secondary market for $28.25 per share during the last trading window on April 8, 2022. The $65,000 exit price provided a 91.2% total return to investors that

  • 9 candidates running for 3 seats on Leander City Council

    Nine candidates, including two incumbents, are running for the Place 1, Place 3 and Place 5 seats on the Leander City Council.

  • DaVita and its former CEO acquitted of U.S. antitrust charges

    The Justice Department had alleged in the case that both DaVita and Surgical Care Affiliates LLC required senior-level employees who sought to work for them to notify their current employers that they were job-hunting. Friday's decision comes after DaVita and Thiry had an alleged anti-poaching agreement with Surgical Care Affiliates LLC, now part of UnitedHealthcare, from 2012 to 2017 that sought to prevent each company from wooing away senior-level employees, the Justice Department said last year. The department also alleged that DaVita struck agreements with two other companies, Hazel Health Inc and Radiology Partners, to not hire DaVita employees.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • It's official — Twitter is fighting back against Elon Musk's buyout offer with a 'poison pill' defense

    Billionaire Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter this week for $43 billion. On Friday, Twitter opted for something different, a so-called "poison pill."

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Get Paid a 5% Dividend Yield With This Orange Grower

    The next time you're about to start your day by heading to the fridge and pouring yourself a nice cold glass of orange juice, just think about how much more refreshing it could be if you knew you were also being paid a 5% dividend annually by one of America's top orange growers. Alico pays investors a dividend that yields in excess of 5%, which is juicy in today's market. What I really like about this high payout is that sometimes high dividend yields are the product of a stock falling heavily and the yield increasing that way.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

  • Twitter Activates ‘Poison Pill’ to Thwart Musk Hostile Takeover Attempt

    Twitter is activating a "poison pill" strategy to thwart the hostile takeover attempt by Tesla CEO and tech titan Elon Musk.