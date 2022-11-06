Could The Market Be Wrong About Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is:

12% = RM95m ÷ RM775m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. However, we are curious as to how Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the industry which has shrunk at a rate of 1.8% in the same period, which makes the company's growth somewhat better.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (or a retention ratio of 68%), Magni-Tech Industries Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. However, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's future ROE is expected to rise to 15% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

