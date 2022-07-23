Could The Market Be Wrong About Mainfreight Limited (NZSE:MFT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Mainfreight's (NZSE:MFT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Mainfreight's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Mainfreight

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mainfreight is:

25% = NZ$355m ÷ NZ$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.25.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Mainfreight's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, Mainfreight has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Mainfreight's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mainfreight's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MFT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Mainfreight Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mainfreight has a three-year median payout ratio of 40% (where it is retaining 60% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Mainfreight is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Mainfreight has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 46%. Still, forecasts suggest that Mainfreight's future ROE will drop to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Mainfreight's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in Mercury NZ (NZSE:MCY) five years ago are up 116%

    Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the...

  • R-rated Marvel movies 'Deadpool' and 'Logan' were added to the Disney+ library

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors check out actor Ryan Reynolds' comments on R-ratings in the Disney+ vault.

  • Carbon Emissions On Track To Reach An All-Time High

    The Asia Pacific region has seen emissions continue to grow even though per capita emissions in these countries are lower than many countries in the West

  • Book #4 of One of the Best Children's Picture Book Series in 2022 Is Due for Release: One Lost Toy by Mary Kauffman

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Mary Kauffman, celebrated author of three other children's books, has announced the forthcoming release of her latest picture book, One Lost Toy, on July 27, 2022. In this fourth installment of an anthology series, Kauffman teaches children how to separate from material possessions and cope with lost items. One Lost ToyOne Lost Toy follows the journey of a young boy as he travels to ...

  • One of the Best Christian Suspense Books in 2022 Is Matt's Revelation by Timothy Brown

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2022) - Author Timothy Brown continues to redefine the genre of Christian suspense with his harrowing social thriller, Matt's Revelation. Featuring a complex world order and a nefarious plan to eradicate religion, Brown's work is a standout novel that questions the true nature of conformity, oppression, and power.Book cover of Matt's RevelationMatt's Revelation follows the life of Matthew Kemp, a model citizen of the new world who ...

  • Can Liz Cheney get re-elected after January 6 hearings?

    Cheney is facing backlash among Republicans in deep-red Wyoming for speaking out against Trump for trying to prevent President Joe Biden from taking office. (July 22) (Video by Thomas Peipert/AP)

  • White House COVID coordinator: ‘This virus is going to be with us forever’

    During the White House press briefing on Friday, COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated, saying, “This virus is going to be with us forever.”

  • Wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

    Thousands of homes are under threat as "explosive fire behaviour" challenges firefighters.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • 1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust. Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    The idea of a steady income stream can be quite appealing. Once you secure a steady stream of dividend payments, you'll have the option to reinvest that money for added growth. While it's easy to see the appeal of stocks that pay dividends, they have their pitfalls, as well.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding In Plain Sight

    If you are looking for reliable passive income, don't dig too deeply -- just look at the things you buy all the time.

  • ‘Historic’ Correction Grips Canada’s Housing Market, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing market correction that’s taking hold in Canada could turn out to be its biggest in recent history, according to a new forecast from the country’s largest bank.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundWHO Chief Overrules Panel to Declare Monkeypox Global EmergencyStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting f

  • Bank of America: Loan Revenue Is About to Explode

    As the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation by raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, banks get a boost as many of the yields on current and new loans rise as well. Few banks benefit from rising interest rates as much as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which is about to see loan revenue explode. With the Fed jacking up the federal funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in the second quarter, Bank of America really started to see the benefit to NII.