Could The Market Be Wrong About Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Meta Platforms' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meta Platforms is:

27% = US$34b ÷ US$126b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Meta Platforms' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Meta Platforms has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.0% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 21% net income growth seen by Meta Platforms over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Meta Platforms' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Meta Platforms fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Meta Platforms Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Meta Platforms doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Meta Platforms' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

