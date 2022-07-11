Could The Market Be Wrong About MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MKS Instruments' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MKS Instruments is:

19% = US$572m ÷ US$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.19.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of MKS Instruments' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, MKS Instruments seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 13% seen over the past five years by MKS Instruments.

As a next step, we compared MKS Instruments' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MKSI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MKSI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is MKS Instruments Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

MKS Instruments' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14% (implying that it retains 86% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, MKS Instruments has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 6.9% over the next three years. However, MKS Instruments' future ROE is expected to decline to 14% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with MKS Instruments' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

