Could The Market Be Wrong About A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 26% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to A. O. Smith's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for A. O. Smith is:

27% = US$487m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A. O. Smith's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that A. O. Smith has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for A. O. Smith's moderate 5.3% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that A. O. Smith's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AOS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is A. O. Smith Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A. O. Smith has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 37% (or a retention ratio of 63%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, A. O. Smith has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 32%. As a result, A. O. Smith's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 26% for future ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that A. O. Smith's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

