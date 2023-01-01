Could The Market Be Wrong About Objective Corporation Limited (ASX:OCL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Objective (ASX:OCL) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Objective's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Objective is:

32% = AU$20m ÷ AU$62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Objective's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, Objective has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.7% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 22% net income growth seen by Objective over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Objective's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Objective's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Objective Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Objective's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 50%, meaning the company retains 50% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Objective is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Objective has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 48%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Objective's future ROE will be 32% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Objective's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

