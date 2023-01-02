Could The Market Be Wrong About PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on PDC Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PDC Energy is:

48% = US$1.9b ÷ US$4.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.48.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

PDC Energy's Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that PDC Energy has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 32% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 51% net income growth seen by PDC Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared PDC Energy's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 6.8% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if PDC Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is PDC Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

PDC Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 6.7%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

While PDC Energy has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 11% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 27%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with PDC Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

