Could The Market Be Wrong About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at RCI Hospitality Holdings' (NASDAQ:RICK) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.8% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to RCI Hospitality Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for RCI Hospitality Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RCI Hospitality Holdings is:

16% = US$36m ÷ US$227m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of RCI Hospitality Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, RCI Hospitality Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining RCI Hospitality Holdings' moderate 9.6% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.6% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is RICK fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is RCI Hospitality Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

RCI Hospitality Holdings has a low three-year median payout ratio of 5.7%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 94% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, RCI Hospitality Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with RCI Hospitality Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns stocks will crash and rallies won't last. Here's a roundup of his recent tweets and what they mean.

    Burry, famous for his dire predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out, and cautioned the current downturn is only just beginning.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...

  • Jeff Bezos Increases His Bet On The Single-Family Housing Market

    The billionaire founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos just made his second investment in the real estate investment platform Arrived Homes during the company's $25 million Series A round. Bezos' personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, first invested in Arrived Homes during the company's $37 million seed round in June 2021. About Arrived Homes: Arrived is the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows virtually anyone to buy shares in single-family rent

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Swiss Investment Firm Acquires 3,500+ U.S. Single-Family Homes For $1 Billion

    The Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group announced yesterday that it has acquired a $1 billion portfolio of single-family rental homes located across 17 states in the Sunbelt region. The portfolio comprises 2,528 recently constructed single-family rentals and over 1,000 homes currently under construction. The majority of the properties are located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. The announcement was made shortly after The White House announced President Biden’s plan to ease th

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in NVIDA (NVDA) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to NVIDA (NVDA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Oil stocks to keep gushing dividends, payouts in 2023: Scotiabank

    Dividends and share buybacks were in focus as the biggest names in the sector reported financial results in recent weeks.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • The Real Reasons Behind the Crypto Crash, and What We Can Learn from Terra’s Fall

    UST's downfall could have short-term and long-term ripple effects, especially as skeptical legislators like Elizabeth Warren survey the damage

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Wells Fargo Bullish on These 2 Stocks for Over 50% Upside

    Inflation started taking off last year and is now near 40-year highs. Last week, the world’s major central banks took a pivot toward an anti-inflationary policy stance, bumping up interest rates in a move that was expected but also a cause for concern. While the prospect of central bank action to tame inflation is a net positive, the required interest rate bumps could also push the economy into recession. In the meantime, investors are busy waiting. Waiting for the next Fed move, and waiting for