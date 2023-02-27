Could The Market Be Wrong About Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Rollins (NYSE:ROL). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Rollins' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rollins is:

29% = US$369m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Rollins' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Rollins has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 14% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Rollins' moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Rollins' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.3% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Rollins is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Rollins Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for Rollins suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Rollins has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 59% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Rollins' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 31% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Rollins' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

