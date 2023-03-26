Could The Market Be Wrong About Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Rush Enterprises' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Rush Enterprises

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rush Enterprises is:

22% = US$392m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Rush Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Rush Enterprises has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 20%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Rush Enterprises.

Next, on comparing Rush Enterprises' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is RUSH.B worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RUSH.B is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Rush Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Rush Enterprises has a low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Rush Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Rush Enterprises' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The sweaty solution to anxiety

    Odours from other people's sweat may be able to help treat social anxiety, new research suggests.

  • 3 Things to Consider When Choosing a Loan Term Length

    There are many ways to borrow money, and one of the most flexible options out there is a personal loan. Personal loans can come with flexible repayment terms, with different term lengths available. A personal loan could be a good option for you, especially if you have good credit and can qualify for the lowest interest rates.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: These 2 Stock-Split Stocks Could Soar

    In fact, the next bull market could seriously boost two stock-split players that have each dropped about 40% over the past year. Rising inflation has hurt Amazon in two ways. Amazon also has struggled with the management of its own rapid growth.

  • Kamala Harris Africa trip: Can US charm offensive woo continent from China?

    US Vice-President Kamala Harris embarks on a tour of the continent amid fierce competition for influence.

  • Trump arrest photos fabricated using artificial intelligence

    Dozens of pictures shared on Twitter purport to show Donald Trump arrested and jailed on charges related to a hush-money case in New York City. But the photos are fake; the person who originally posted the images told AFP he created them using artificial intelligence, and no charges against the former US president had been made public as of March 24.

  • Judge slams lawyers for slowing jailed 1/6 defendant's case

    A federal judge in Washington is threatening to report two attorneys for possible disciplinary action for delaying the trial of a man waiting in jail on charges that he assaulted police officers during the Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, questioned in court papers filed Thursday whether attorney Joseph McBride was being sincere when he said last summer that he needed to push Christopher Quaglin's October trial; McBride said he has chronic Lyme disease and treatment and recovery would take two to three months. At the same time, the judge noted that McBride — who represents several Jan. 6 defendants — continued to do media interviews and spoke in October to a Republican county committee about his fight for the “January 6 political prisoners."

  • Want $300 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $8,700 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These phenomenal income stocks, with an average yield of 13.86%, can put $300 in your pocket every three months with an initial investment of $8,700.

  • Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

    Warren Buffett didn't earn the nickname "the Oracle of Omaha" by making bad decisions. Wouldn't you love for Buffett to whisper in your ear and tell you what he'd recommend you buy? Buffett didn't trumpet any stock as the top pick for investors to buy in his latest letter to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Early investors in Nvidia have been richly rewarded, but even those that took the plunge much later have still done extremely well.

  • Now's the Time to Count On These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks

    Looking for some stability amid today's market volatility? Consider adding these three top-tier dividend stocks to your portfolio.

  • The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates Again: That's Great for These 2 Stocks

    People spending money on their homes, and a loan book that moves up with higher rates, make these two stocks beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.

  • PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    One thing we could say about the analysts on PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made...

  • Nvidia's Stock Is Up Over 80% This Year. Is It a Buy?

    In the past year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given shareholders quite a roller coaster ride. Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia's stock has been up over 80%. With how much Nvidia's stock has risen in 2023, many investors may question if they've missed the move on Nvidia's stock or if there is more room to go, as the stock is still down 18% from its high.

  • 1 Stock Absolutely Crushing the Nasdaq in 2023, and 1 That's Underperforming

    The performance disparity between these two stocks is wide this year, but investors might want to buy both anyway.

  • Bond giants Pimco and Invesco are facing losses of hundreds of millions on rotten Credit Suisse debt

    Some of the biggest names in investing held Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, which were marked down to zero by the Swiss regulator a week ago.

  • Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

    Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters. The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment. Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

  • Indian Government Hasn’t Intervened in Adani Crisis, Sanyal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister Says

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 24

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.

  • China's property crisis: Evergrande, Shimao and other fallen tycoons rush for lifelines to fix US$232 billion debt headache

    China's post-pandemic recovery is sending a clear and urgent message to the nation's fallen property tycoons: shape up, reorganise and get on with working out their debt. The rush is on. China Evergrande's Hui Ka-yan and his beleaguered industry peers have set March as a key target. By the end of the month, they want to have a done deal with their creditors, or at least have something to show. If not, they could miss Beijing's lifeboat for the sector and lose any remaining goodwill among credito