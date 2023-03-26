Could The Market Be Wrong About Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Rush Enterprises' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rush Enterprises is:

22% = US$392m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Rush Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Rush Enterprises has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 20%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 17% seen over the past five years by Rush Enterprises.

Next, on comparing Rush Enterprises' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is RUSH.B worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RUSH.B is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Rush Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Rush Enterprises has a low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 83% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Besides, Rush Enterprises has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Rush Enterprises' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

