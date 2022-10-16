Could The Market Be Wrong About Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Steel & Tube Holdings' (NZSE:STU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.3% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Steel & Tube Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steel & Tube Holdings is:

14% = NZ$30m ÷ NZ$210m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Steel & Tube Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Steel & Tube Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to Steel & Tube Holdings' moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared Steel & Tube Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 22% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Steel & Tube Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Steel & Tube Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In Steel & Tube Holdings' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (or a retention ratio of 77%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, Steel & Tube Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 69% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 9.2% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Steel & Tube Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

