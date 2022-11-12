Could The Market Be Wrong About Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Vipshop Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vipshop Holdings is:

13% = CN¥4.4b ÷ CN¥34b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Vipshop Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Vipshop Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Vipshop Holdings was able to see an impressive net income growth of 23% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing Vipshop Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Vipshop Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Vipshop Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Vipshop Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Vipshop Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

