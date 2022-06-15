Could The Market Be Wrong About The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at New York Times' (NYSE:NYT) recent performance, when its stock has declined 36% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to New York Times' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New York Times is:

12% = US$184m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of New York Times' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, New York Times seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This certainly adds some context to New York Times' exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared New York Times' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.4%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about New York Times''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is New York Times Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

New York Times' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 25%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 75% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, New York Times has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 21%. Regardless, the future ROE for New York Times is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that New York Times' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for New York Times by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

