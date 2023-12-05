'It could have been a massacre,' Summit judge says of shootout that killed pregnant woman

The mother of a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire of an Akron shootout posed this question Tuesday to the young men convicted in the shooting: Was it worth it?

“No,” Yalaunda Dortch said, answering her own question. “It destroyed your lives in the process. Our lives. Your family’s lives.”

Dortch and other family members of Teyaurra Harris, 21, who died in the shooting, offered forgiveness to the three young men being sentenced in Summit County Common Pleas Court and hope that they can turn their lives around.

“We say a prayer that the time you have you use to be a better version of you,” said Avery Dortch, Teyaurra’s uncle. “There are too many people losing important pieces of their families over stuff that does not matter.”

Jeremiah Williams, 22; Antonil Whitaker, 17; and Darrion Rackley, 20; all previously accepted agreements with prosecutors, pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of felonious assault, with several of the charges including gun specifications that require additional prison time.

Williams and Whitaker were sentenced first, followed by Rackley.

Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Whitaker, who was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult, and Williams to 20 to 24 years in prison. She sentenced Rackley to 34 to 39½ years in prison.

McCarty noted that Rackley was getting more prison time because he was with the group that fired first.

“It could have been a massacre,” McCarty said, of the shootout in a residential neighborhood when it was still light out. “Unfortunately, it all fell on one young lady and her family.”

2 young women caught in crossfire of shootout

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022, on Rockaway Street in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

Police say at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after a person got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people in front of a house.

Police say two males with the group returned fire.

Harris, a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Rockaway Street, was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car. She died four days later.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Police arrested seven males in the shooting, with six of them accepting plea deals.

Jaunte Smith, Jaeviaire Small and Zyeir Saunders were all sentenced to prison.

Lenier Worthy, 20, of Akron, has a newer case than the others. His next pretrial is Dec. 20. Prosecutors say he fired the shot that killed Harris.

Family members express grief and sorrow

The courtroom was packed for the sentencings Tuesday by family members and friends of both Harris and the young men convicted in the shooting.

Avery Dortch, Teyaurra’s uncle, said the family has to try to explain what happened to Teyaurra’s two young children.

“They don’t understand,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult.”

Gregory Dortch, Teyaurra’s uncle, said in a letter read during the sentencing that these young men had no respect for life or for the law.

“It was wrong for these young men to take law into their own hands,” he said.

Dortch said Teyaurra was a beautiful person who had a smile that lit up the room. He said family gatherings aren’t the same without her.

Cassandra Dortch, Teyaurra’s great-aunt, said in a letter that she never imagined her family would lose someone to violence. She said this was something she read about happening in the newspaper or saw on television and felt sympathy for the family.

“We are changed forever,” she said. “Always missing and forever missed.”

Like her brother, Yalaunda Dortch encouraged the young men to turn their lives around in prison and to urge others to do so as well.

“Y’all need to stop,” she said. “Don’t pick this back up. Make sure others stop and don’t pick it back up.”

Mother and defendant apologize to victim’s family

Aubrey Lions-Mitchell, Williams’ mother, apologized to Harris’ family.

She said her son is deeply sorry for what happened and plans to become a better man.

“I ask that you give him grace and allow him to move on,” she said. “He’s been trying to put the pieces of his life back together.”

Jeff Laybourne, who represented Williams, said his client took responsibility for his part in this shooting“because he felt compelled to.”

Williams also apologized to Harris’ family in a tearful statement.

“I’m very sorry for my involvement in this,” he said. “I know it’s hard for the family to wake up and not see their daughter. I took that from them.”

Williams said he is grateful that Harris’ family has forgiven him.

“I’m going to take my time and become a better man for my family and myself,” he said.

Jacob Will, Whitaker’s attorney, noted that his client is still a juvenile and isn’t even old enough to vote. He said he is remorseful and has accepted responsibility.

Whitaker didn’t speak.

Judge questions reason for shootout

Noah Munyer, Rackley’s attorney, said he appreciates the resolution reached in this case. He said these cases are never easy, and this one was especially difficult.

Rackley apologized to his and Harris’ families.

“My actions caused a lot of harm to a lot of people,” he said. “I want to apologize – for everything.”

McCarty said Rackley and his friends sat in a car on Rockaway Street for 30 to 40 minutes, watching for another car.

“You were trying to figure out what to do – deciding who you wanted to kill,” she said. “What was the conversation? Those actions show what you did was purposeful. It was callous and it was heartless.”

McCarty said Rackley is doing more time than the other two young men sentenced Tuesday because he was among those who started the shootout.

“You and your friends started the bullets flying in a residential street in Akron,” she said. “A big surprise the bullets flew back and the bullets killed someone.”

McCarty said she’d like to know what prompted the shootout.

“I’m guessing it was something stupid and trivial,” she said. “Someone disrespected you in some way. There was no respect for life – yours or anyone else’s. You didn’t think about your family, your friends, the people you were shooting, the people driving down the street or living in those houses.”

McCarty said she hopes Rackley understands the devastation he caused.

“It wasn’t your bullet that killed,” she said. “It was your actions that started it.”

