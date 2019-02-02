Could Mastercard Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

While Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has corporate roots more than a half century old and has existed under the current name since the late 1970s, it only went public about 13 years ago. Yet in that baker's dozen years, it has delivered incredible returns. The stock price today is up more than 4,200%, and when adding in dividends paid, investors since the IPO have enjoyed an incredible 4,520% in returns.

To put that in monetary terms, every $1,000 invested in Mastercard on its first day of trading would be worth more than $45,000 at this writing. There's no doubt that a few fortunate investors have been able to ride Mastercard's success to millionaire status.

But is it too late to count on Mastercard as a millionaire-making stock? While it's probably wildly optimistic to expect 4,000%-plus returns over the next 13 years, the company remains one of the best growth stocks for the next decade and beyond. There are major global economic and demographic trends that bode well for the company's prospects.

Mastercard may not be a millionaire-maker stock all on its own; frankly, counting on any one single stock to achieve that kind of wealth is dicey at best. But I have little doubt that Mastercard, as part of a strong portfolio, can help investors build great wealth over the long term.

Two huge trends helping push Mastercard forward

As much as Americans see debit and credit cards as nearly ubiquitous, the global truth is that cash is still king, making up the vast majority of worldwide transactions. Furthermore, even in developed economies, cash still makes up a substantial portion of payments between merchants and customers.

But that's quickly changing as the global middle class becomes steadily bigger, and technology gives more people the power to use electronic means to conduct commerce. As several Foolish colleagues call it (with some tongue in cheek), there's a "war on cash" happening around the world.

The global middle class is set to add some 1 billion new members over the next decade, and the advent of mobile computing is proving to be a powerful confluence of events that's making electronic payments the first, most-convenient choice for many global consumers.

These two trends are already driving growth for Mastercard. Gross dollar volume surged 10.2% in the U.S. and 16% in international markets last quarter, improving on already-strong 9.5% growth in the U.S. and 13% internationally in the prior quarter. Even as volume and revenue surged to record levels, management took steps to rein in expenses, helping grow adjusted net income an incredible 33%.