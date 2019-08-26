Could MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB (publ)'s (STO:MAXF) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB (publ) (STO:MAXF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

MaxFastigheter i Sverige is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr578m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MAXF.

See our latest analysis for MaxFastigheter i Sverige

OM:MAXF Ownership Summary, August 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MaxFastigheter i Sverige?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.9% of MaxFastigheter i Sverige. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MaxFastigheter i Sverige's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:MAXF Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MaxFastigheter i Sverige. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of MaxFastigheter i Sverige

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.