Could Midland Exploration Inc.'s (CVE:MD) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

A look at the shareholders of Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Midland Exploration is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$62m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MD.

Check out our latest analysis for Midland Exploration

TSXV:MD Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Midland Exploration?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Midland Exploration already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 31% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Midland Exploration, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSXV:MD Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Midland Exploration. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Midland Exploration

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.