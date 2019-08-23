Could Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:8147) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price?

Every investor in Millennium Pacific Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8147) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Millennium Pacific Group Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$235m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 8147.

SEHK:8147 Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Millennium Pacific Group Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Millennium Pacific Group Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:8147 Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

Millennium Pacific Group Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Millennium Pacific Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.