You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

Associated Press

Here are five of them coming out in the next three to six months that Edmunds’ experts believe will be worth the wait. Quite a few electric vehicles are set to debut in the coming months, and among this group the Ioniq 5 looks to be a standout. Unlike Hyundai’s Ioniq compact hatchback that’s currently on sale, the Ioniq 5 is built on a dedicated EV structure that’s suited to the specific needs of an electric vehicle.