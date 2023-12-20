It could take a year, or more, to learn what really happened to Chopper 6 after fatal crash

What caused the deadly crash of Chopper 6?

A preliminary report on the accident that killed two men working for 6 ABC is expected within 30 days, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

But a final report on Tuesday night's tragedy, including a probable cause, will not be completed for a year or more, the safety agency said.

An NTSB investigator, traveling to South Jersey on Wednesday, was expected to document the crash scene and examine the Action News helicopter's wreckage on Thursday morning.

The aircraft, which likely sustained additional damage from a fire after the crash, then is to be moved to a secure facility "for further evaluation," said the NTSB.

NTSB won't speculate on Chopper 6 crash

The NTSB "does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident" during the investigation's on-scene phase, the agency said in a statement.

"The preliminary report will contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation," the statement said.

"A probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in 12-24 months," it added.

New Jersey State Police and State Park Police on Wednesday were securing the accident site in a heavily wooded area in Washington Township, Burlington County.

Authorities say the helicopter was reported missing around 10:55 p.m. Tuesday and the wreckage was found around midnight.

The helicopter was returning to Philadelphia from the Galloway area when it went down in Wharton State Forest.

The crash killed the pilot and a photographer, whose names were not immediately made public.

The NTSB investigation will focus on three primary areas — the pilot, the helicopter and the "operating environment" at the time of the accident.

What will NTSB investigation cover?

Among other steps, investigators will gather flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications and the helicopter's maintenance records.

They will also review the pilot's license, ratings and flight experience.

The investigation also will look back 72 hours for any issues that could have affected the pilot's ability to safely operate the helicopter, the NTSB noted.

