Could This Be The Most Immaculate Mercedes-Benz 280SE Coupe?

An utterly regal example of Mercedes-Benz luxurious coupe, its condition is mighty impressive.

The Mercedes-Benz W108 generation is highly regarded among collectors as one of the greatest engineered cars of its era. The luxurious model was regal in design, plentiful in performance, and opulent to travel in. This 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SE Coupe for sale with HipRides is a stunning example of the prestigious model.

What a handsome machine! Finished in a beautiful shade of blue with a contrasting white roof, this 280SE was a true mark of success back in the 1960s and 70s. That huge grille and three-pointed-star serve as a substantial status symbol. While clearly a luxury vehicle, the W108 model is certainly a touch more sporting than its W111 predecessor — 60mm lower ride hight and wider doors gave it better road presence.

The W108 also benefited from a lower waistline and larger windows, giving the interior an abundance of natural light. Opening the door of this 1971 model highlights what great taste its original owner had, with the spacious cabin featuring blue leather and a contrasting light wooden trim. Royal blue carpeting and chimed switching complete this very special interior.

It’s said that this car is highly original, and the pictures certainly suggest that it have been well cared for. The description also says that its 3.5-liter M116 V8 engine and automatic transmission is in great working order thanks to regular maintenance. Its full documentation should give potential buyers plenty of confidence in this classic reading just shy of 81,000 miles on the clock.

This car’s previous owner loved it so much that they kept it for over 14 years! If you can see yourself cruising home from a lavish dinner part in this Mercedes, you might want to give HipRides a call sooner rather than later. $119,981 is no small sum, but the incredible condition of this 280SE Coupe — not to mention its rarity — serves as plentiful justification.

