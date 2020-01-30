Could multiple candidates 'win' the Iowa Democratic caucus? New rules make it possible.

DES MOINES — Presidential candidates have spent millions of dollars and months of their lives chasing a win in Iowa's caucuses, but new rules adopted this year open the possibility — some insiders call it a probability — that multiple candidates could "win."

Democratic insiders and campaign staffers have long acknowledged the chaos and confusion that could emerge, fretting over what it could mean for this year's caucus as well as future ones.

For decades, the winner of Iowa’s caucuses has been decided by a complicated system of state delegate equivalents, which operates kind of like the Electoral College. Unlike in the November presidential vote, though, Iowa's tally of popular support was never released.

But on Monday night, the Iowa Democratic Party will publish two raw vote totals and the delegate numbers from caucus night.

So one candidate could win one or both of the delegate counts but lose the popular vote. That would open a new layer of complexity as media report the results, campaigns spin them and voters in later states try to make sense of them — all in a year when the stakes have never been higher for Iowa to show it deserves to remain the first-in-the-nation presidential voting state.

MORE: Why is Iowa first? A brief history of the state's caucuses

Sean Bagniewski, chairman of the Polk County Democrats, said the procedure changes were part of negotiations and revisions in reaction to critiques of the 2016 Democratic caucuses. They're designed to increase transparency and improve the process.

“But it’s a cruel irony that in some ways it can expose liabilities to the caucus as well,” he said.

Already, Iowa has faced outside threats from those who argue its lead-off position in the presidential nominating process is outdated, undemocratic and unrepresentative. And some Iowa Democrats worry that any hiccup on caucus night — like a confusing story about who won — would add fuel to the fire.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said he’s confident the new rules will offer a better explanation to the public of what happened on caucus night.

“I think what these numbers will do is just give greater transparency to the process, and people will have a better sense of what’s happening,” he said. “They’ll be able to see how people moved around and where support moved over the course of the evening. And I think that’s going to be valuable information as people head into the next round of early states and Super Tuesday.”

Caucuses are ‘messy by design’

Iowa’s Democratic caucuses are complicated affairs. They're not run by the state, but by the state party and an army of unpaid volunteers.

“My goal, as I’ve joked, is to wake up on Feb. 4 saying, ‘Well, that could’ve gone worse,’” said Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Steve Drahozal. “Because the caucuses are messy by design.”

On Monday, tens of thousands of Democrats will simultaneously gather across the state in roughly 1,700 school gymnasiums, church basements and other caucus precinct sites at 7 p.m.

MORE: 'Like trying to plan a wedding reception at 86 locations': What it takes to prepare for the 2020 caucuses

At each site, Iowans will physically stand in a designated area of the room to show their support for their candidate. Someone will count each person in each group and tally the results. That first count is known as the “first alignment.”

Candidates need to amass support from at least 15% of those in attendance to be considered viable in the first alignment. If a candidate is not viable, their supporters can try to gain new support to become viable, or they can pick a different candidate to support.

Hillary Clinton supporter John Means (left) argues with Bernie Sanders supporter Carrie Kimrey (right) over Sanders' electability Feb. 1, 2016, at a home caucus site in Rippey, Iowa. More

Then the groups' sizes are counted again. That is known as the "final alignment." While in past caucus years there have been multiple re-shufflings, this year there will be only two — the first alignment and the final.