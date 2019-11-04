Could The National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSE:NATNLSTEEL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

The big shareholder groups in National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSE:NATNLSTEEL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

National Steel and Agro Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹80m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NATNLSTEEL.

NSEI:NATNLSTEEL Ownership Summary, November 4th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Steel and Agro Industries?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. National Steel and Agro Industries's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NSEI:NATNLSTEEL Income Statement, November 4th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in National Steel and Agro Industries. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of National Steel and Agro Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.