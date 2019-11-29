Could Naval Mines Win Iran A War Against the United States?

Key Point: Despite the threat, the Navy is currently unwilling to invest in modern minesweepers.

Hypersonic missiles and fast attack boats may dominate the headlines as the primary threats to the U.S. Navy, but the naval mine remains one of the deadliest threats to the modern warship. Mine technology has advanced significantly in recent years, with advances in networking and sensing allowing mines to become more lethal.

With recent tensions stepping up with Iran, the need for effective minesweepers is rapidly rising. But a recent report by ProPublica suggests that the American minesweeper fleet is hardly ready to be deployed, and the replacement ships are some ways off.

Can the U.S. Navy mobilize effective minesweepers in time? Will the capability be important in the future?

While the ProPublica article paints the situation as dire, the U.S. Navy does have a plan that could be put into action to field minesweeping capability relatively quickly. The Navy’s Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are built around the idea of modular “Mission Packages” that can potentially be swapped out to equip the ships for different roles. One of the packages is the Mine Countermeasures Mission (MCM) package, which includes a variety of sensors, drones and helicopters to allow a ship to effectively minesweep.

However, the cornerstone of the MCM is the Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle, an unmanned light boat that is meant to carry mine detection and neutralization equipment so the LCS can stay at a safe distance while mines are being cleared. While development of the CUSV is largely complete, the integration of minesweeping equipment onto the CUSV is still an ongoing process as of 2019.

While presumably LCSs fitted with the MCMs with prototype CUSVs could be pressed into service rapidly (as most technologies used on the CUSV are relatively mature), this would introduce additional risk into a potentially lethal minesweeping mission.

