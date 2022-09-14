Who could be the next Lafayette Police chief? Four applicants move to next phase of search

After nearly a year without a permanent Lafayette Police Chief, the search is moving into its next phase.

Four candidates — former Louisiana State police Sgt. Brian Ardoin, LPD Sgt. Dorian Brabham, Ret. FBI agent Charles DeLaughter and LPD Capt. Judith Estorge — are eligible to be the next chief after passing the Louisiana State Examiner's test and meeting the qualifications for the job.

The test scores were accepted by the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board at its Wednesday meeting.

With four qualified candidates, Lafayette Consolidated Government will move into the next phase of the search, which will include a series of interviews, spokesperson Jamie Angelle said.

"We are aiming to conduct these interviews on Oct. 13 and are hoping for the mayor-president to make a final decision shortly thereafter," he said. "Ideally we will have a new chief by early November."

Each candidate will be interviewed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his administration and three committees - a tactics and operations committee, a community policing committee and a finance and administration committee. They will consist of a mix of City Council members and community stakeholders. Those committee members have not yet been finalized, Angelle said.

The city has been without a permanent chief since it fired Thomas Glover Sr. on Oct. 7 after 10 months on the job. Initially, the city wouldn't give reasons for firing Glover but LCG Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter later testified during an appeal hearing that she and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory "lost confidence" in his ability to carry out his duties. Glover was Lafayette's first permanent Black police chief.

Guillory appointed former Sgt. Wayne Griffin as interim chief, but he was placed on leave after two weeks and later fired for lying to investigators and sexual harassment. Griffin is appealing for his job back.

Maj. Monte Potier is the acting major in charge.

Griffin was the department's fifth chief in five years. LPD hasn’t had a chief remain four years in the job since former Chief Jim Craft, who took over in 2007 and left in 2016.

Nine people originally applied for the job but only five were eligible to sit for the exam. Qualified applicants had to have a bachelor's degree or have been continually employed with LPD since Oct. 18, 1979, and have 10 years of law enforcement work with a law enforcement agency or police department that is similar in size to or larger than LPD.

Christophe DeGuelle, who works for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and defense contract business owner Erick Knezek did not qualify because they did not meet the service requirement of having worked for 10 or more years with a department of a similar size or larger than the Lafayette Police Department.

Shreveport Police Sgt. Michael Jones was not qualified because he did not have proof of a bachelor's degree and Marcus Overton did not qualify because he did not provide proof of the requirements.

Lafayette Police Maj. Dewitt Sheridan qualified to sit for the exam but scored a 67. A candidate must have a score of 75.

Ardoin scored an 81. Ardoin, who has a master's degree in criminal justice from Southern University, worked for Louisiana State Police for 10 years and was the Director of Public Protection and Safety at LUSE's Eunice campus until 2019. He currently is the owner of a driving school based in Mamou.

Brabham scored an 88. He graduated from Columbia Southern University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice in 2021. He served in the U.S. Army and Louisiana National Guard. He has worked for LPD since 2002.

DeLaughter scored a 76. He received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Loyola University in New Orleans. He retired in December after 21 years with the FBI where he worked as a special agent and supervisory special agent.

Estorge scored a 76. She received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1993 and currently is a precinct commander.

