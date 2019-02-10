This Could Be the Next Marijuana Stock to Take Off (Hint: It's Not Canopy Growth)

Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares skyrocketed following news that it plans on entering the U.S. hemp market, and that has investors scrambling to figure out which pot stock could be next to deliver marketing-beating returns. The marijuana market is worth $150 billion annually, according to the United Nations, so the top cannabis companies could enjoy remarkable growth as marijuana prohibition lessens worldwide.

Although there are plenty of companies jockeying for market share in this emerging industry, CannTrust (NASDAQOTH: CNTTF) is my favorite marijuana stock to buy now. Is this stock right for your portfolio, too? Read on to learn how surging production and sales could make this stock a top performer in 2019.

A market up for grabs

The marijuana market is massive. In Canada, sales total about $6 billion Canadian annually. In the U.S., people spend an estimated $50 billion every year. The potential to tap into these markets has already resulted in a flurry of investment from the biggest marijuana companies, including Canopy Growth.

However, Canopy Growth is far from the only company that's likely to enjoy significant sales growth over the coming decade.

If they execute on their plans successfully, smaller marijuana companies, including Aphria (NYSE: APHA), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and CannTrust could also be big winners.

Aphria's targeting annual production north of 250,000 kilograms, Cronos Group is flush with financial firepower following a $1.8 billion investment from tobacco Goliath Altria (NYSE: MO), and Tilray's collaboration on marijuana medicine with biopharma giant Novartis make each of them interesting investment ideas. However, all three of those stocks come with reasons investors might not want to jump in and buy right now:

Aphria needs to earn investors' trust back following allegations of self-dealing by executives last year.

Shares of Cronos Group have already skyrocketed following the company's deal with Altria.

Tilray's notorious volatility makes it bests suited only for investors with iron stomachs.

By comparison, buying CannTrust now makes more sense. It's arguably the most overlooked of these potential top-tier pot-market participants. As a result, its $770 million market cap means it offers investors the lowest price-to-sales ratio of the bunch.

CannTrust's business is underappreciated

Given the multibillion-dollar market caps investors have awarded Aphria, Cronos Group, and Tilray, you might think their businesses are a lot bigger than CannTrust. But that's simply not true.