You could be the next owner of Neil Armstrong's former Texas home: Take a look inside

This picture taken on July 10, 1979 in Paris shows Neil Armstrong, astronaut of the first lunar mission Apollo 11, posing during a TV show. Armstrong, who died on Aug. 25, 2012 at the age of 82 from complications following heart surgery, inspired generations to reach for the stars and etched his name next to one of the great milestones of human discovery.

You may never get the chance to step on the moon like Neil Armstrong. But you could live in his house.

An El Lago, Texas house once owned by the astronaut and first man on the moon has been listed for sale. The 2,880-square-foot home, which has four bedrooms and two and half bathrooms, was built in 1964 in the suburb 30 miles east of Houston and is currently listed by Sotheby’s International Realty for $550,000.

Armstrong and his family lived in the home at the time of his moon landing on July 20, 1969, when he took "one giant leap for mankind."

The Armstrongs built the house close to the NASA Johnson Space Center and next door to fellow astronaut Ed White, who died in 1967 in a fire during Apollo 1 pre-launch testing, KRIV-TV reported.

According to the listing, the "mid-century home located on a lot-and-a-half shines with unique architecture including original rock fireplace, staircase railing and nostalgic pink pool decking."

The house also includes a sunken living room, vaulted ceilings, three-car garage and a backyard pool.

The home was originally listed for sale in July 2020, then removed in August 2020. As of last month, it was again listed for sale, according to the price history on Zillow.

See inside Neil Armstrong's former home

An El Lago, Texas house once owned by astronaut Neil Armstrong is for sale for $550,000. Built in 1964, it was where Armstrong and his family lived when he landed on the moon.

