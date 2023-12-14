Could your next tires be grown from a desert evergreen called Guayule?

Already, somewhere in the desert of the American Southwest, your future, greener tires may be growing.

The evergreen shrub Guayule — which literally translates to “rubber” — is native to the area and northern Mexico.

Bridgestone in 2015 produced its first tire from Guayule and believes it’s the future for sustainability, said Hans Dorfi, senior vice president of engineering at Bridgestone Americas.

Other tire companies are betting on the Russian dandelion, another rubber-producing plant that can thrive in North America.

But both are examples of what all polymer and plastics companies are doing now — pivoting toward sustainability, Dorfi said.

Polymers — matter made up of long strings of molecules — can be natural or synthetic.

Natural polymers include wool, silk and your own DNA.

Man-made polymers, like those used for plastics, tend to have longer, more complicated chains of molecules.

The first generation of man-made polymers created products people wanted and needed, but they also often had negative impacts on people’s health, climate change or pollution.

Some chemicals used in the industry are highly toxic, many depend on fossil fuels, and much of what was made — from car tires and bottles to synthetic fabrics to plastic bags — has piled up in landfills.

Makers of tires, polymers and plastics are looking for more sustainable alternatives that would be less harmful to people and the planet. Tires for decades have piled up in landfills, along with plastic bottles, discarded synthetic clothing and other everyday goods. The U.S. government in October designated Akron as one of 31 tech hubs. Akron is the only tech hub in Ohio and it will concentrate on innovating a new generation of sustainable polymers and plastics.

In October, the U.S. government selected Akron’s Polymer Industry Cluster as one of 31 new tech hubs across the county. That, along with new state funding for tech hubs in Ohio, could mean tens of millions of dollars pouring into Greater Akron for research and development, much of it aimed toward creating safer, more sustainable polymers and plastics.

Akron, Dorfi and others say, is perfectly situated to drive that innovation.

'A once-in-a-century opportunity'

There’s a big difference between ideation and innovation, Dorfi said.

“People confuse the two,” he said.

Ideation is having a great idea. But innovation only happens if there is the financial viability to take an idea to market.

Akron, Dorfi said, is building an ecosystem for both.

The Goodyear Polymer Center rises over the University of Akron.

The University of Akron is what drives the ideas, he said, and the customer is local industry. Bounce Innovation Center — Akron’s business incubator — will be a place that marries the two, where new ideas grow into businesses.

“It’s really a trifecta,” said Dorfi, who also chairs Bounce.

He and others interviewed for this story said they have not seen Akron’s polymer and plastic industry ever come together to drive change until now.

“This may be a once-in-a-century opportunity,” Dorfi said. “We’re at a point where we need to transform industry, and we should be excited and pulling together to make this happen. There’s no place like Akron in the U.S. that could bring it together that quickly.”

For UA, that could lure an influx of new high-quality students, academics and research grants.

Until last year, UA only offered its prestigious polymer studies program to graduate and doctoral students.

But it has expanded now to undergrads, in part to provide a pipeline of talent at all levels for the area’s rubber and plastics companies.

Undergrads majoring in polymer science and polymer engineering can also specialize in sustainability.

The path to sustainability for polymers could begin in Akron

Ali Dhinojwala, H.A. Morton Professor of Polymer Science at UA, said there are three paths to sustainability in polymers.

Ali Dhinojwala, W. Gerald Austen Endowed Chair and H.A. Morton Professor in the School of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, holds a model of a tiny piece of a polymer molecular chain as he talks about polymers in the University of Akron's Goodyear Polymer Center.

First, many materials were historically made with fossil fuels, so researchers are searching for plants or even bacteria that can make new products greener, he said.

Research is also focused on finding alternatives to chemical compounds that may be harmful to the planet and our health, like the so-called “forever chemicals” that were once commonly used in non-stick cookware and accumulate in our bodies.

And finally, researchers are looking at new ways to reuse so many of the everyday plastics we depend on, he said.

When your toothbrush is worn out, for example, can it be entirely made into a new toothbrush, or could it be combined with something else to make a wholly different product?

Plastics, Dhinojwala said, are not going away.

“But we have the opportunity to make it much more sustainable, and we’re the leader in the field,” he said.

Dhinojwala, who has been in Akron 27 years, said the U.S. has been falling behind for decades in polymers and plastics as other countries have spent much more on research.

But the new cluster offers a chance to catch up.

“This has not happened for many, many decades,” he said.

