‘We could not be more proud’: NC leads US in number of nationally certified teachers

A 12% annual boost in state pay is helping to keep North Carolina the leader in what’s called the “gold standard for teacher excellence.”

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards recently released data showing that North Carolina leads the country with 24,243 teachers who’ve completed the group’s rigorous certification process.

Of the 3,527 teachers who received national certification for the first time in the 2022-23 school year, North Carolina had the second most of any state at 549.

In addition, 1,158 North Carolina teachers renewed their certifications over the past year, the second most of any state.

“We are so excited to welcome these new NBCTs to the growing ranks of accomplished teachers across the country,” Peggy Brookins, president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, said in a news release. “I am proud to be an NBCT and to be among this incredible cohort of teachers who work tirelessly, day in and day out, to nurture and enhance the brilliance of their students.”

NC pays more to certified teachers

North Carolina has historically led the U.S. in the number of nationally certified teachers due in large part to the extra pay received for completing the process.

State officials point to research showing that nationally certified teachers are more effective than educators who haven’t gone through the process. The state has kept the higher pay for national certification while dropping it in other areas such as when teachers earn master’s degrees.

It costs $1,900 in fees to get certified, and North Carolina provides low-interest loans to teachers to help them go through the process. Teachers can spend 200 to 400 hours going through it.

State lawmakers set aside $1 million in the state budget last year to create a grant program to reimburse teachers who are trying to get national certification.

North Carolina accounts for 18% of the 137,015 nationally certified teachers. In addition, 24% of North Carolina’s teachers are nationally certified, the most of any state.

District rankings

Wake County’s 106 newly certified teachers was the third most of any district in the nation. Wake was behind only the Los Angeles Unified School District and Montgomery County Schools in Maryland.

In addition, Wake had 214 teachers who renewed their certification.

“We could not be more proud of the accomplishments of our newly certified and newly renewed NBCTs or more grateful that they are WCPSS teachers who serve our students, families, and community with such excellence,” Sherri Morris, Wake’s National Board coordinator, said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had the sixth-most newly certified teachers in the nation with 70 educators.

Union County Public Schools was tied for 18th-most newly certified teachers with 20 educators.

Go to www.nbpts.org/nbct-directory/ to view a directory of nationally certified teachers.

Go to www.ncpublicschools.org/nationalboardcertification/ for more information on how North Carolina teachers can get certified.